Hurricane Florence’s leading edge has battered the US East Coast, bending trees and shooting frothy sea water over streets, as the hulking storm closed in with 100 mph winds.

Winds and rain were arriving later in South Carolina, and a few people were still walking on the sand at Myrtle Beach while North Carolina was getting pounded.

Forecasters said conditions will only get more lethal as the storm smashes ashore early on Friday near the North Carolina-South Carolina line and crawls slowly inland.

Its surge could cover all but a sliver of the Carolina coast under as much as 11t of ocean water, and days of downpours could unload more than 3ft of rain.

#Florence is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge to portions of eastern North & South Carolina, and catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern/central Appalachians. pic.twitter.com/j6HZco1Tsc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

Florence’s winds weakened as it drew closer to land, dropping from a peak of 140 mph earlier in the week, and the hurricane was downgraded from a terrifying Category 4 to a 2.

But North Carolina governor Roy Cooper warned: “Don’t relax, don’t get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill. Today the threat becomes a reality.”

More than 80,000 people were already without power as the storm approached, and more than 12,000 were in shelters. Another 400 people were in shelters in Virginia, where forecasts were less dire.

Forecasters said that given the storm’s size and sluggish track, it could cause epic damage akin to what the Houston area saw during Hurricane Harvey just over a year ago, with floodwaters swamping homes and businesses and washing over industrial waste sites and hog-manure ponds.

“It truly is really about the whole size of this storm,” National Hurricane Centre director Ken Graham said. “The larger and the slower the storm is, the greater the threat and the impact — and we have that.”

I was just briefed on Hurricane Florence. FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. We are with you! https://t.co/mP7icn0Yzl pic.twitter.com/a8KQ0lcoSD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

The hurricane was seen as a major test for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), which was heavily criticised as sluggish and unprepared for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year.

As Florence drew near, President Donald Trump tweeted that Fema and first responders are “supplied and ready”, and he disputed the official conclusion that nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico, claiming the figure was a Democratic plot to make him look bad.

Schools and businesses closed as far south as Georgia, airlines cancelled more than 1,500 flights, and coastal towns in the Carolinas were largely emptied out.

Wilmington resident Julie Terrell was plenty concerned after walking to breakfast past a row of shops fortified with boards, sandbags and hurricane shutters.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m probably a 7” in terms of worry, she said. “Because it’s Mother Nature. You can’t predict.”

Hurricane Florence already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)

Forecasters’ European climate model is predicting two trillion to 11 trillion gallons of rain will fall on North Carolina over the next week, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com. That’s enough water to fill the Empire State Building nearly 40,000 times.

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to evacuate over the past few days, and the homes of about 10 million were under watches or warnings for the hurricane or tropical storm conditions.

Homeless after losing her job at Walmart three months ago, 25-year-old Brittany Jones went to a storm shelter at a high school near Raleigh. She said a hurricane has a way of bringing everyone to the same level.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you have or how many generators you have if you can’t get gas,” she said. “Whether you have a house or not, when the storm comes it will bring everyone together. A storm can come and wipe your house out overnight.”

Stay safe and shelter away from windows on the lowest floor that’s not subject to flooding. If you get trapped in a flooded building, go to the highest floor but do NOT enter a closed attic. 🚨Call 911 If you need rescue.🚨#Florence https://t.co/QGIzOGqq3w — FEMA (@fema) September 14, 2018

Duke Energy Co said Florence could knock out electricity to three-quarters of its four million customers in the Carolinas, and outages could last for weeks. Workers are being brought in from the Midwest and Florida to help in the storm’s aftermath, it said.

Florence’s weakening as it neared the coast created tension between some who left home and authorities who worried that the storm could still be deadly.

Frustrated after evacuating his beach home for a storm that was later downgraded, retired nurse Frederick Fisher grumbled in the reception of a Wilmington hotel several miles inland.

“Against my better judgment, due to emotionalism, I evacuated,” said Mr Fisher, 74. “I’ve got four cats inside the house. If I can’t get back in a week, after a while they might turn on each other or trash the place.”

Don’t focus on the category of the storm. Hurricane #Florence will slow down as it approaches the coast & moves inland. This will cause extremely dangerous flooding. Make sure you have multiple ways to get local weather alerts— through your phone 📱, weather radio 📻, and TV 📺. pic.twitter.com/CqX98wH2Lv — FEMA (@fema) September 13, 2018

Authorities pushed back against any suggestion the storm’s threat was exaggerated.

The police chief of a barrier island in Florence’s bulls’-eye said he was asking for next-of-kin contact information from the few residents who refused to leave.

“I’m not going to put our personnel in harm’s way, especially for people that we’ve already told to evacuate,” Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said.