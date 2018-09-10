A new breast pump controlled by a smartphone app is aimed at making pumping milk easier for nursing mothers by cutting the need for cords and buttons.

The Elvie Pump, claimed to be the world’s first silent breast pump, allows users to monitor milk flow and track sessions for each breast with the app.

The pump has only five parts to clean, and can detect milk let down, automatically switching the pump from stimulation to expression mode.

Elvie Pump (Elvie/PA)

“We spoke to a lot of women about the struggles they experience post-pregnancy and it became obvious that outdated pumping technology was a real obstacle for women wanting to provide breast milk for their baby,” said Elvie founder Tania Boler.

“Women need technology that keeps up with their busy lifestyles, especially at a time of so much change.”

The British company has previously produced its own kegel trainer, which helps women strengthen their pelvic floor for improved bladder control.

The Elvie Pump goes on sale from October, costing £229 for a single pump and £429 for a double.