Two walkers missing overnight in the Cairngorms have been found by rescuers.

A search operation was launched on Thursday evening after the pair became disoriented on Braeriach.

They were found by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) at around 9.30am on Friday.

They are understood to be safe and well and are being walked off the hill, police said.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and the RAF Mountain Rescue team were also involved in the search on Friday, while a coastguard helicopter assisted.

During the search on Thursday night, CMRT also came across two other hillwalkers in difficulty, who were led to safety.