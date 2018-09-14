Businessman and Dragon’s Den star Gavin Duffy will contest the Presidential election after receiving his fourth council nomination on Friday.

Mr Duffy became the fourth official candidate for the Irish presidential election after he secured the backing from Waterford County Council.

At the special council meeting he secured 14 votes over journalist Gemma O’Doherty’s two votes and one abstention from Sinn Fein.

The former Dragon’s Den star was previously endorsed by councils in Meath, Carlow and Wicklow.

Mr Duffy started his career as a shareholder in radio stations, and in 1992 he co-founded a media and management consultancy.

He has been a panellist on the Irish version of Dragon’s Den for all eight seasons since the show began in 2009.

Mr Duffy has worked in the past as an adviser to both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Mr Duffy has said he would accept the full presidential salary of 350,000 euros.

The current President, Michael D Higgins, has voluntarily reduced his own salary to under 250,000 euros while in office.

Mr Duffy will join another former Dragon’s Den star Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman who reached the quota on Monday, an unnamed Sinn Fein candidate, and current President Michael D Higgins.

The election takes place on October 26.