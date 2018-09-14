Prosecutors have filed new charging documents against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, signalling he may plead guilty ahead of a second trial next week.

The charges were contained in a criminal information, a document that can only be filed with a defendant’s consent which typically signals a deal has been reached.

The charges include conspiracy against the US and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Manafort is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

It is unclear whether any agreement with prosecutors would require him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Manafort was facing a second trial set to begin on Monday in Washington on charges related to Ukrainian political consulting work.