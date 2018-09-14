A woman has been indecently assaulted by a man who chased her in a “terrifying ordeal” as she cycled in Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old was on the cycle path that runs across Roseburn Terrace when she passed a man just before the bridge early on Monday morning.

He chased her on foot for a short distance and then attacked her after she came off the bike.

She was not injured but was left extremely upset by what happened and reported the incident to police on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened sometime between 5.35am and 6am.

Detective Sergeant David Brady said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman and while she was physically uninjured, she has been left deeply upset and extremely shaken by what has happened to her.

“We have an excellent and very detailed description of the suspect and anyone who recognises this male, or who can help us trace him, should contact police immediately.”

The suspect is of Mediterranean or South American appearance, aged in his 40s or 50s, around 5ft 6in with a medium build. He has shaved or very short hair, prominent cheek bones, thin lips and narrow eyes.

He spoke with a foreign accent, believed to be from a South American country.

The suspect was wearing baggy clothing, including dark trousers similar to those used for hiking, and a grey jacket with a blue triangle and reflective strips on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2327 of September 12, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.