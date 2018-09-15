Ten people have been “rescued” following a series of police raids by officers investigating alleged human trafficking.

Police searched eight addresses – seven in Glasgow and one in Edinburgh – on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Two people, a man aged 29 and a 30-year-old woman, were arrested in connection with the operation.

The Glasgow properties searched were in London Road, Holm Street, Duke Street, Bridge Street and Maukinfauld Road, and two premises in Onslow Drive.

The raid in Edinburgh was at Lochview Court, in the Dumbiedykes area.

Police Scotland said inquiries are “ongoing”.

Detective Chief Inspector Rory Hamilton, of the force’s national human trafficking unit, said it is important for people to be aware that trafficking exists in their communities.

“We need the public to be aware of this often-hidden criminality and to report to us if they think someone may be involved in, or be the victim of, trafficking or exploitation,” he said.