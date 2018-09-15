A cyclist has died after an incident on a Highland road.

Emergency services were alerted to the man on the A86, two miles east of Glenspean Lodge Hotel in Roybridge, at around 12.45pm on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he was pronounced dead, Police Scotland said.

It is understood that no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The road was closed for four hours while officers carried out inquiries at the scene.