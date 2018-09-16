Emergency services have been called to a restaurant in Salisbury after two people were taken ill.

Wiltshire Police said the area surrounding Prezzo restaurant has been closed while they work to establish what caused the “medical incident” involving a man and a woman on Sunday.

The ambulance service alerted detectives at about 6.45pm. Firefighters were also in attendance.

Handout still from video taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Sam Proudfoot (Sam Proudfoot/PA)

Witness Sam Proudfoot, 16, said he saw a person in a hazardous material suit go between the restaurant and the ambulance.

“I’ve been told two people were taken ill in there,” he said.

“There’s a man in a full white body suit with a mask to his mouth going in and out of the back of the ambulance and the restaurant.”

Wiltshire Police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service to Prezzo, High Street, Salisbury at 6.45pm today following a medical incident involving two people.

Statement regarding incident in Prezzo, High Street, Salisbury – pic.twitter.com/GJOxYYW7JO — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) September 16, 2018

“As a precautionary measure, the restaurant and surrounding roads have been cordoned off while officers attend the scene and establish the circumstances surrounding what has led them to fall ill.”

South Western Ambulance Service said it dispatched four ambulances including a hazardous area response team after being called at 5.38pm.

The patients were conscious at the last update and were being treated at the scene, a spokeswoman added.

Tensions are heightened in the cathedral city because of recent Novichok poisonings.

The Italian restaurant is a short walk from Queen Elizabeth Gardens, which was until recently closed off after 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess was fatally poisoned by the nerve agent.

Police said she was killed by the same chemical used in an alleged hit by Russian military intelligence officers on former spy Sergei Skripal.