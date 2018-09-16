Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a derelict building in East Lothian.

Crews were alerted to the incident at the old East Fortune Hospital site at 6.42pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six pumping appliances had been sent to the scene.

There is also asbestos at the building, meaning that extra precautions have to be taken by the crews.

She said the situation remained ongoing on Sunday night.

No casualties have been reported.