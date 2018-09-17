A new series of internal WikiLeaks files show staff at the organisation discussed founder Julian Assange skipping bail and escaping from Britain as authorities closed in on him in 2010.

One of the documents reveals supporters considering a potential Brazilian asylum claim; another has Mr Assange discreetly seeking a Russian visa in London.

The files provide both an intimate look at WikiLeaks and an early hint of Mr Assange’s budding relationship with Moscow.

The Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Julian Assange is still residing (Victoria Jones/PA)

To avoid extradition to face sex crime allegations in Sweden, Mr Assange in June 2012 took refuge at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he is barred from internet access.

His representatives did not respond to repeated messages seeking comment about the visa bid.

The Russian Embassy in London says it does not discuss the personal details of visa applicants.