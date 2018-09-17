More than 200 jobs are being created at Newry-based sport technology firm STATsports.

It provides wearable player tracking devices and analysis software, with offices also in Ireland, London, Chicago and Florida.

The firm is planning to create 237 new jobs over the next three years as part of aggressive growth plans to build on its global success.

It is also making a multimillion-pound investment in R&D and staff training supported by Invest Northern Ireland.

Alan Clarke, chief executive officer and co-founder of STATSports, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for us at STATSports as we embark on the next stage of our journey.

“We have already established our performance monitoring technology with some of the biggest and best known sporting organisations in the world and this investment will allow us to expand our reach even further in both the elite and everyday field sports sector.

“Our staff are highly skilled and incredibly knowledgeable about the sports performance monitoring industry and we will be replicating that with the additional hires.”

He said the research and development assistance would help evolve cutting-edge technology.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said: “STATSports is an award winning tech business which has a fast-growing reach across the world and an outstanding reputation as a leading pioneer of cutting-edge sport technology.”

She added: “This is brilliant news for Newry and Northern Ireland as a whole. Once again, local businesses are making a huge impact on a global scale, with exceptional talent and world-class innovation.”