London and the South East enjoyed unseasonably warm weather on Monday as Storm Helene approached the UK.

Low pressure has drawn up warm air from the south.

The Met Office warned on Friday the storm could bring hazardous conditions when it sweeps across the north of England and Wales and through the Republic of Ireland.

But the majority of Helene’s strong winds are now predicted to spend themselves over the Irish Sea.

In the meantime, these Londonders took full advantage of the sunshine.

Autumn weatherReading in the sunshine in Green Park (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Autumn weatherCoffee break outside the Royal Festival Hall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sunbathing Sunbathing by Tower Bridge (Philip Toscano/PA)
SunbathingTopping up a tan in Tower Hill Memorial Park (Philip Toscano/PA)
Tower BridgeRelaxing by the Thames (Philip Toscano/PA)
Autumn weatherThe weather brought back memories of the summer heatwave (Philip Toscano/PA)
Autumn weatherOffice workers enjoy the sunshine in the Festival Gardens near St Paul’s Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ballet dancerA ballet dancer practises at the Southbank skatepark (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Autumn weatherA novel approach to rehearsals… (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Autumn weatherLunch on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Autumn weatherOffice workers take a break (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)