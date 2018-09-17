The Coca-Cola Company says it is “closely watching” the growth of the use of a non-psychoactive element of cannabis in wellness drinks.

The statement came after reports that the drinks giant was in talks with a Canadian cannabis company to create a cannabidiol-infused beverage.

Coca-Cola and Aurora Cannabis both declined to confirm the reports by BNN Bloomberg.

Shares of Aurora were up nearly 17% on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the report.

Coca-Cola says it is eyeing the growing market for health drinks infused with cannabidiol – or CBD – but has made no decisions.

The beverage giant’s interest is another indication of the growing acceptance of cannabis by established companies.

Spirit maker Constellation Brands bought a minority stake in a Canadian marijuana producer last year.