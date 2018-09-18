Londonderry man Peter Casey is one step closer to entering the race to become the next president of Ireland after securing the support of Limerick Council.

The 60-year-old businessman defeated four other hopefuls after winning 21 votes from councillors during a special meeting.

Journalist Gemma O’Doherty received three votes.

The other runners, Marie Goretti Moylan, Sarah Louise Mulligan and John O’Hare, did not receive any votes.

Mr Casey will ask Tipperary Council for its backing at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon. If he is successful, he will have earned the required nomination of four councils to run for president.

Mr Casey is the third Dragons’ Den entrepreneur to seek a nomination after Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy.

Mr Casey runs global recruitment firm Claddagh Resources. It operates from five locations across the world, including its European base in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

He divides his time between Atlanta in the US and Ireland.

Speaking previously about his campaign to be president, Mr Casey said he was not running to lose and was prepared to spend up to 750,000 euro.

Five candidates have been confirmed as running in next month’s presidential election in Ireland.

The candidates for next month’s presidential election: Michael D Higgins, Liadh Ni Riada, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy (PA)

According to polls, the incumbent Michael D Higgins is heading for a landslide victory.

The Red C opinion poll published in the Sunday Business Post put the current president at 67% support.

Businessman and presidential runner-up in 2011, Sean Gallagher, came second at 15%, ahead of fellow Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy at 6%.

In third place, 7% chose Liadh Ni Riada who was unveiled as Sinn Fein’s candidate on Sunday.

Mr Higgins, 77, can nominate himself as an independent candidate for another seven years in office.

However, he has secured the backing of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour, who have agreed not to field candidates from their own parties.

Mr Gallagher, the 56-year-old businessman and former Dragons’ Den star from Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, finished second in the 2011 presidential election and is tipped for another runner-up position.

He won the backing of Roscommon, Mayo, Leitrim and Wexford councils, and was the first independent candidate to secure a nomination.

Mr Duffy, 58, will run as an independent candidate after securing his nomination by winning the backing of Waterford, Meath, Carlow and Wicklow councils.

Joan Freeman, the independent member of the Irish Seanad, psychologist and mental health activist from Dublin, earned the backing of Galway City Council as well as Galway County, Fingal and Cork County councils.

Nominations must be submitted by September 26 and the election will be held on October 26.