The Duke of Cambridge will visit troops from the Irish Guards during a trip to Africa to promote a major conference in London which is targeting the illegal wildlife trade.

William will tour Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya during a seven-day visit beginning on September 24, in his role as president of umbrella organisation United for Wildlife and conservation body Tusk Trust.

Kensington Palace said the visit is a private working trip but it will include a number of official events at the request of the Government.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya from Monday 24th to Sunday 30th September. The private working trip is being made as @United4Wildlife President and @Tusk_org Patron ahead of the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London #EndWildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/vN8IrvKbli — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2018

In Kenya the duke will visit the 1st Battalion the Irish Guards Battlegroup, which includes an infantry company from the Kenyan army, training under the British Army Training Unit Kenya.

William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, will learn how British and Kenyan troops are working together to improve performance on operations.

He will also visit Dar es Salaam’s port in Tanzania where he will learn more about the work the country is doing to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

The Duke of Cambridge with artist Patrick Hughes and one of the #rhinos from the #TuskRhinoTrail. @KensingtonRoyal Help us protect endangered species by donating to Tusk by clicking on the link https://t.co/FRHC9srQh9 #EndWildlifeCrime 📸 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/PWuzBwgerA — Tusk (@tusk_org) September 10, 2018

London will host the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference on October 11-12, which aims to strengthen international partnerships and focus on three key themes – tackling the smuggling of animals, insects and plants as an organised crime, building coalitions, and closing markets.

During his time in Tanzania William will hold discussions with President John Magufuli about efforts to stop wildlife trafficking.

In Namibia the duke will meet vice president Nangolo Mbumba and attend an event to celebrate UK-Namibia relations at the residence of Britain’s High Commissioner, Kate Airey, where William will chat to key figures working in conservation as well as young people, business leaders and mental health activists.