Scottish economic growth has overtaken the UK with 0.5% growth, new official figures show.

Scottish GDP grew by 0.5% in real terms between April and June 2018, a marginal increase on the 0.4% the previous quarter.

The UK economy grew 0.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Across Scotland in this period output in the construction sector grew by 1.8%, production by 0.6% and the services sector by 0.4% while agriculture fell by 1.2%.

Latest 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 GDP figures published this morning. Growth in Scotland in second quarter of 2018 was 0.5% (UK 0.4%). Over the year, Scottish economy grew by 1.7% (UK 1.3%). Services, production and construction all showing positive growth. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 19, 2018

Scottish economic growth for the first half of 2018 at 0.8% is higher than the 0.7% growth forecast the Scottish Fiscal Commission projected for the whole of 2018.

In the year since the the second quarter of 2017, the Scottish economy has grown 1.7%, while the equivalent growth UK-wide was 1.3%.

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, said: “These are welcome figures which show that Scottish growth is both pulling ahead of the UK, and outperforming the official growth forecast.

“The Scottish Government is focused on building on the country’s strong economic foundations, supporting businesses to stimulate growth jobs and investment.

“Our Programme for Government includes an ambitious package of measures to ensure we are delivering for the economy of today and ready to seize the opportunities of the future.”

The Scottish economy grew by 0.5% during the second quarter of 2018. In the first half of this year, Scottish GDP grew by 0.8% (UK 0.6%) This growth in the first six months of 2018 is greater than the 0.7% growth forecast made by Scottish Fiscal Commission for 2018 as a whole. — Derek Mackay MSP (@DerekMackaySNP) September 19, 2018

He also warned of the risk Brexit poses to the economy.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “It is welcome news that Scotland’s economy continues to grow. However, we cannot be complacent.

“Scotland’s economic performance is still struggling to close the gap with the UK economy which has opened up over recent years.

“I urge the Scottish Government to focus on growing Scotland’s economy.”