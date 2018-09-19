A man has died after being injured at a car dealership in Aberdeen.

Mark Mathers, 33, died on Tuesday after an incident at Specialist Cars Volkswagen on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the premises on Craigshaw Crescent at around 8.45am.

Mr Mathers, from Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, had reportedly been working on a roller door at the dealership.

The family of Mr Mathers said they are devastated by his death (Police Scotland)

As an investigation got under way, his family said he would be missed by everyone.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, relatives said: “We are devastated by what has happened.

“Mark will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We respectfully request that we are allowed privacy to grieve at this time.”

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “Our thoughts are with Mark’s family at this very sad time.

“An investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Aberdeen City Council and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”