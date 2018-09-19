Officials say a woman is in critical condition after she was mauled by a shark on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Ambulance spokeswoman Tracey Eastwick says the 46-year-old tourist from Tasmania state was swimming on Wednesday from a yacht in Cid harbour on Whitsunday Island off the Queensland state coast when she was attacked by the shark that mauled her upper thigh.

QAS Critical Care Flight Paramedic onboard Rescue Heli 412 currently responding to a reported Shark Attack approx 50kms off the Whitsunday Coast.Patient now reported to be on a boat. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 19, 2018

She says a Mackay Base Hospital doctor happened to be on a nearby yacht and helped slow the bleeding before a rescue helicopter arrived.

The woman reached the hospital complaining of significant levels of pain.

The hospital reported the woman remained in a critical condition on Thursday after undergoing surgery on Wednesday night.