The Duchess of Sussex will show off her culinary skills when she welcomes the women behind the cookbook she has championed to Kensington Palace.

Meghan, who will be joined by Harry, will be reunited with the Grenfell community group who provided the dishes for Together – a fundraising publication aimed at supporting the local kitchen where the cooks meet.

The idea for the book came from the duchess after she was told, during her first private trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, the facilities were only open two days a week because of a lack of funds.

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

The women of the Hubb Community Kitchen will showcase their own personal recipes featured in the cookbook, many of which have been handed down through generations.

Guests will enjoy the home-made dishes including coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala and a range of chapatis and sharing dips, as well as caramelised plum upside-down cake, and spiced mint tea.

The duchess will join the women as they cook the dishes and assist with the preparations, before the group and the duke and duchess sit to enjoy the freshly made food with their guests.

Guests will include members of the local community, representatives from Ebury Press – publishers of the book – the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre, where the cooks are based, and the Royal Foundation.