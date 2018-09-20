PICTURE DIARY FOR THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 20

This is a list of engagements from which the Press Association anticipates filing pictures for Thursday September 20. (Times are as diary, not running times)

NEWS:

LONDON: The Duchess of Sussex hosts event celebrating launch of “Together” cookbook.

0900 LONDON: Launch event for the QIPCO British Champions Day, featuring Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili, England rugby player Danny Care, cyclist-turned-jockey Victoria Pendleton and jockey Oisin Murphy.

1000 LONDON: Man Booker Prize 2018 shortlist announcement.

1000 LEEDS: Sculptor Senga Nengudi opens her first major solo exhibition outside the US at the Henry Moore Foundation.

1000 BRIGHTON: Inquest into death of Joan Blaber, an elderly woman who drank cleaning fluid in hospital.

1000 NEWBURY: Vodafone 5G announcement.

1630 LONDON: Hyundai Mercury Prize.

SPORT:

BOXING:

1200 LONDON: Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

SOCCER:

Europa League:

2000 GLASGOW: Celtic Park: Celtic v Rosenborg.

2000 LONDON: Emirates Stadium: Arsenal v Vorskla.