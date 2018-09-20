The leaders of the rival Koreas have taken to the road for the final day of their summit, standing on the peak of a volcano considered sacred in the North.

Mount Paektu is a centrepiece of propaganda used to legitimise the Kim family’s rule.

The mountain is sacred to North Korea (AP)

The trip to the volcano by Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in will resonate in both Koreas following a day of wide-ranging agreements which both leaders hailed as a major step towards peace.

However, their main agreement on the issue that most worries the world contains one big condition: Mr Kim has stated that he would permanently dismantle North Korea’s main nuclear facility only if the United States takes unspecified corresponding measures.