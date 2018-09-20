Two Chelsea fans have been injured in an attack by suspected local fans ahead of a Europe League match at PAOK Thessaloniki, Greek authorities said.

Police say two Englishmen were beaten by three assailants in central Thessaloniki shortly before dawn.

An ambulance crew provided first aid but the men declined to be taken to the hospital.

The three assailants escaped and police said the Chelsea fans did not wish to press charges.

PAOK host Chelsea later on Thursday.

Last month, a Burnley fan was stabbed and four others were injured when they were attacked ahead of a Europa League qualifier against Olympiakos in Greece.