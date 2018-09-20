A primary school pupil was injured after a branch flew off a tree during Storm Ali.

The child was struck while in the playground of Trinity Primary in Edinburgh for lunch break on Wednesday.

A cordon has been put in place around the tree following the injury to the P2 pupil.

The pupil was taken to hospital in Edinburgh and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Other children at the school are now being kept inside during break times, Edinburgh City Council said.

Councillor Ian Perry, convener of the education, children and families committee, said: “Due to yesterday’s high winds a P2 pupil at Trinity Primary was injured by a branch falling from a tree.

“We’re currently inspecting trees in the playground and have cordoned the area off. Pupils are also being kept inside during break times.

“The health and safety of all our school community is a priority. We’re in touch with the family and I would like to wish the pupil a full and speedy recovery.”

Winds reached more than 100mph as the first named storm of the season hit the UK and Ireland.