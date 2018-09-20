An off-duty doctor has described following a trail of bloodied footprints to give life-saving care to a stabbed teenager collapsed in a pool of blood.

Yasin Fatine, 29, was playing Pokemon Go in The Mall in Luton town centre when he was pulled away from his screen by screams and shouts as three teenagers fought with knives.

Shoppers looked on in horror as the teens stabbed and slashed at each other during the Sunday afternoon violence on January 21.

Mr Fatine told the Press Association: “I didn’t want to get involved, but then I saw the footprints. I followed the trail for maybe 150 metres and at the end there was a pool of blood just gathering.

“The injured guy was very pale and he had a bad leg wound. He was quite delirious, almost sliding in and out of consciousness.

“I thought ‘based on the amount of blood he’s losing he hasn’t got long’, so I grabbed his belt and wrapped it right around as a tourniquet.

“If he’d been left for a few minutes more he could have died because of the blood loss.”

Mr Fatine was attending to Luca Sanni, 18, who had been stabbed by Che Stephens, also 18, inside the town centre shopping complex after a row.

The doctor, who did work at Luton hospital but is now based in Watford, added: “Shopping centre staff were using first aid pads which weren’t really doing much.

“Another boy had an arm wound but he was sitting up, he looked okay.

“The ambulance arrived around five minutes after I got there.

“This sort of thing happens a lot at work so I’m used to it. We’re taught to take charge if we come across these kinds of situations.

“I’ve had to deal with collapses and heart attacks out of work before – but this was very different.”