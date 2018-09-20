The Duchess of Cornwall is to attend the premiere of a classical work composed to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Requiem: The Souls of The Righteous will be performed at St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh on Saturday by the National Youth Choir of Scotland and Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Described as a “reflective and poignant tribute to peace”, it has been set to words by poet Dr Grahame Davies.

The 40-minute requiem will be recorded by Classic FM and broadcast on Remembrance Sunday.

Composer and University of Aberdeen professor Paul Mealor said: “In this centenary year, it is important that we do remember the impact not only of the war but how it has shaped our relationship with peace.

“From our own University community, there was a battalion of young men who never came home and whose names are inscribed in our Chapel.

“As a teacher, it is hard to look at my students and imagine them having to face such horror at such an early stage in their lives.

“I hope the requiem can provide a lasting University tribute to the courage they – and the millions of others from across all nations displayed – and to the ongoing struggle for peace.”