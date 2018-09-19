Power restoration efforts in Northern Ireland continued into the night on Thursday after Storm Ali caused a series of outages.

NIE Networks continued to restore electricity to customers following Wednesday’s record wind speeds.

More than 90,000 homes and businesses had power restored by Thursday evening, with around 4,000

customers still without electricity.

Engineers are still on the ground continuing to restore power into the night. Call Handlers will still be available throughout the night and you can call them on 03457 643 643.

NIE Networks confirmed that there will be customers without electricity on Friday.

Over 500 NIE Networks’ personnel and additional contractors are working to support restoration efforts and 12 Local Incident Centres remained open into the night to clear as many faults as possible.

The Network stated that efforts will continue until every home has power restored.

The areas worst affected by power cuts in Northern Ireland are Omagh, Dungannon and Enniskillen.