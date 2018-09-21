Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at one of the oldest golf clubs in the world.

Fire crews were called to the Glasgow Golf Club in Killermont Avenue, Bearsden at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

The club, said to be the ninth oldest in the world, is closed until further notice.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews had been able to salvage some of the interiors of the historic building.

At the height of the incident up to 70 firefighters and ten fire engines were at the scene with seven fire engines and two aerial appliances still there late on Friday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries.

We remain in attendance at an ongoing fire in the Bearsden area of Glasgow this morning. Firefighters are continuing to work towards bringing the fire under control. https://t.co/42m9fias6L — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) September 21, 2018

SFRS group manager Thomas Sinton said: “This has undoubtedly been a challenging and protracted incident, and there is still work to do as our crews remain on scene this morning.

“But I would like to take this opportunity to praise the response of firefighters – they have been outstanding.

“This is one of the oldest golf courses in the world, I am very pleased to say that our crews were able to assist in salvaging some of the interiors within this historic building.

“I would also like to thank our teams in Operations Control for working effectively with our partners through the night and into this morning.”

A statement on the club website said: “Due to an onsite fire the clubhouse and course are closed until further notice.”