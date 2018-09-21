Former Tory minister Neil Hamilton has likened Theresa May to those who appeased Hitler before the Second World War.

Mr Hamilton, who now leads Ukip in Wales, said the Prime Minister had chosen “the path of Neville Chamberlain”, the day after her attempts to do a Brexit deal with the EU stalled in Salzburg.

The controversial politician, who lost his Tatton seat in 1997 after being embroiled in the cash-for questions scandal involving then Harrods owner Mohammed al-Fayed, gave a wide-ranging talk called The World Gone Mad! ahead of party leader Gerard Batten’s address.

Mr Hamilton, who sits in the Welsh Assembly, said the UK’s political establishment had once been “optimistic” and created the British Empire, but is now suffocated by a “miasma of political correctness”.

Mr Hamilton said: “The Conservative Party has had leaders like Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, and now they have Theresa May, who has chosen the path of Neville Chamberlain instead.”

He added that Ukip had a continuing role to play over Brexit, saying: “We are fighting the battle not just for Britain and Brexit but also for the post-Brexit Britain.”

His address gave lengthy examples of what he described as the expansion of political correctness.

Among those to gain his support was feminist icon Germaine Greer, for her stance on transgender rights.