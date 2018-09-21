The World Health Organisation has said that drinking too much alcohol killed more than three million people in 2016, mostly men.

The UN health agency said in a report published on Friday that about 237 million men and 46 million women had alcohol problems, with the highest prevalence in Europe and the Americas.

Europe has the highest global per capita alcohol consumption, even though it has already dropped by 10% since 2010.

1 in 20 deaths is a result of harmful use of #alcohol in 2016: New WHO report.That's more than 3 million people each year, and most of them are men https://t.co/PtSyj1mXFn 🍺🍷🥂🥃🍸🍹🍾🍶 pic.twitter.com/NZRgYFXujE — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 21, 2018

About one in three deaths from alcohol were because of injuries, including car crashes and self-harm.

The average daily consumption of alcohol by people who consume it is about two glasses of wine, a large bottle of beer or two shots of spirits.

Globally, about 2.3 billion people are current drinkers.

The latest data available were from 2016.