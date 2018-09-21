Carol Vorderman was a guest at a parade to mark a new standard – or colours – for RAF 617 Squadron, who blazed a trail in the Second World War as the Dambusters.

The squadron flies state of the art F-35b stealth planes out of RAF Marham in Norfolk.

RAF Marham station commander Ian Townsend (left) presents 617 Squadron’s new standard to Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier (Joe Giddens/PA)

The TV presenter was wearing an RAF uniform to mark her role as honorary ambassador for the Air Cadets.

Carol Vorderman is a regular at RAF events (Joe Giddens/PA)

The new colours, which were gifted to the squadron by the Queen, were blessed before being handed to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier.

617 Squadron’s Royal Navy personnel at the airfield event (Joe Giddens/PA)

Musician Myleene Klass also attended the parade.

Myleene poses in front of an F-35B lightning stealth jet (Joe Giddens/PA)