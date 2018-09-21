A man who pretended to be a victim of the Grenfell Tower disaster has pleaded guilty to fraud totalling nearly £90,000, police said.

Abdelkarim Rekaya, 28, received hotel accommodation and financial support totalling £88,183 after falsely claiming to have lost his home in the blaze on June 14 last year.

Rekaya, of Lots Road, Chelsea, pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday to fraud by false representation and obtaining leave to remain by deception, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner said the actions of those who exploit the tragedy for gain are “truly appalling”.

He added: “Abdelkarim Rekaya invented a story for his own self gain and exploited the generosity of the public and the local council.”

Rekaya was remanded in custody to be sentenced on November 27 at the same court.