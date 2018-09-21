Labour is promising to “put equality centre stage” as it kicks off its annual conference where squabbles over Brexit and the future of the party are expected to dominate.

Among plans to stop millions of people being “held back” by “stubborn inequalities”, shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler is set to tell delegates the party will establish a standalone department for Women and Equalities with a minister at the Cabinet table.

But as Labour MPs and supporters descend on Liverpool for the annual gathering, which is expected to feature high profile policy announcements on housing and business, Brexit and party infighting are likely to make the headlines.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will come under massive pressure to back the People’s Vote campaign for a fresh Brexit referendum, as party members, campaigners and activists are joined by MP David Lammy and GMB union general secretary Tim Roache for a march and rally in the city on Sunday demonstrating support for vote on the final deal.

And the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet on Saturday, the day before the main conference begins, to discuss changes to leadership election rules, which left-wing activists claim could keep supporters of Mr Corbyn off the ballot.

Ms Butler will tell the Labour Women’s Conference on Saturday that equality should no longer be an “afterthought”, saying: “So far we have seen seven different ministers for equality tagged onto four different departments and a budget that’s nearly been halved.

“This proves the Tories are not taking equalities seriously. By establishing a Department for Women and Equalities, Labour will ensure equalities is the common thread running through its government. The next Labour government will put equality centre stage.”

She will also announce plans to introduce a requirement for all employers to have a domestic abuse employment policy and provide 10 days’ paid leave for victims, if Labour came to power.

“Employers have a duty of care to employees experiencing domestic abuse and should put in place a range of workplace policies to help victims,” Ms Butler is expected to say.

“This crucial time will allow women to leave their abusive partners safely, get the help, protection and support they need, knowing their livelihood is secure.

“These 10 days could literally help save the lives of those women.”

And Ms Butler will call for a “localised” approach to tackling domestic abuse, with a “national oversight mechanism to set quality standards for refuge provision and support”.

Labour’s conference – running under the slogan “Rebuilding Britain, for the many, not the few” – will start on Sunday, and close on Wednesday with a major speech by Mr Corbyn.