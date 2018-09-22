Peace campaigners are to gather at the home of the UK’s nuclear deterrent for an international rally.

Demonstrators will walk from the peace camp at Faslane in Argyll and Bute to the gates of HMNB Clyde, where the country’s nuclear submarines are based.

Key figures from the disarmament movement are expected to attend the Nae Nukes Anywhere rally, including representatives from the US, Israel, Russia and Germany.

On Saturday 22nd September 2018 Scotland will welcome the world to Faslane Nuclear Base for the Nae Nukes Anywhere March & Rally. Gather at the Peace Camp 12 noon & walk to the North Gate for a rally with international speakers. #NaeNukes2018 pic.twitter.com/DrsOImA4ZL — Nae Nukes Rally (@NaeNukes2018) July 18, 2018

They will be welcomed in an address by Scottish makar Jackie Kay.

Organisers said: “Scotland is a significant and relatively autonomous part of a nuclear-armed state which opposes its possession of weapons of mass destruction.

“As things stand we cannot become a party to the new UN Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but there are lots of ways in which we can align ourselves to the Treaty.

“The rally will be a fine opportunity to mark our determination to do so.”