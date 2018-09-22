The Duchess of Cornwall is to attend the premiere of a classical work by royal composer Paul Mealor in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Requiem: The Souls of The Righteous will be performed at St Mary’s Cathedral by the National Youth Choir of Scotland and Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Camilla is chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, which is hosting the sell-out concert.

We are honoured that @aberdeenuni Chancellor HRH The Duchess of Rothesay will be attending the premiere of Professor Paul Mealor's new work "Requiem: The Souls of The Righteous" at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 22nd. — Uni of Aberdeen (@aberdeenuni) September 21, 2018

The university’s Professor Mealor composed the 40-minute requiem to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Set to words by poet Dr Grahame Davies, it will be recorded by Classic FM and broadcast on Remembrance Sunday.

Funds raised from the concert will be donated to osteoarthritis research at the University of Aberdeen.

Professor Mealor said: “In this centenary year, it is important that we do remember the impact not only of the war but how it has shaped our relationship with peace.”