Police have appealed for witnesses over the “senseless” killing of a man at a house party in north-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to a fight at a flat in Wilderton Road, Stamford Hill, at 12.50am on Saturday.

Officers found two people, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, with stab injuries.

Both were taken to hospital and the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at 4.30am.

The teenager’s condition is not life-threatening, the Met said.

Another man, 24, was taken to hospital with a head injury which is also not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Packer said: “Another family has been left devastated by the senseless loss of a young life to knife crime, and we’re doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“What we know so far is that all three of these victims appear to have been attending a large house party at the address on Wilderton Road.

“I want to hear from anyone who was at that party, even if they didn’t witness the assaults they may have some information that could help us piece together the course of events that led to this tragedy.

“We will continue to work tirelessly on this case, but as ever we need witnesses to come forward and tell us what they know.”