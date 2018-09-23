A teenager has died after he was shot in east London, sparking a murder probe.

The 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital by friends after the incident in Walthamstow, at around 11pm on Saturday night.

The victim was pronounced dead at 11.38pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes less than 24 hours after a 20-year-old man was killed in a “senseless” stabbing at a house party in north-east London.

Two other people, a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, were also seriously injured in the incident, although their injuries were not life-threatening.

We were called at 2300hrs on Saturday to a shooting in Vallentin Road, E17. A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died. Investigation underway – witnesses or anyone with info pls call 101 quoting ref 7639sep22 https://t.co/UeJOW9lJxB pic.twitter.com/bPFN59fAfE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 23, 2018

There have been more than 100 homicides in the capital so far this year.

Detectives are appealing for information over the shooting on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to Vallentin Road shortly after 11pm.

“The victim – a 19-year-old man – was driven by friends to a north-east London hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11.38pm,” the force said.

“Officers believe they know his identity, but await formal identification and confirmation that next of kin have been informed.

“A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.”

So far no-one has been arrested and witnesses were urged to contact police.