Labour literally had God on their side as they won the annual conference football match against political journalists.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler took to the field for Jeremy Corbyn’s party and turned in a high-quality 45-minute cameo.

Fowler, known simply as “God” by fans of the current Premier League pace-setters, was on the scoresheet in Liverpool as Labour avenged a heavy defeat in Brighton last year with a 3-2 victory.

Action during the Labour v Journalists annual football match at Walton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Another Liverpool attacking legend, Welsh forward Dean Saunders, was also on hand to manage the side.

Labour were able to call in Fowler’s former Liverpool teammate, goalkeeper Tony Warner – although he was unable to convince Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins to give up the keeper’s jersey and played up front.

Other MPs to play included Stephen Kinnock, but all eyes were on Fowler as the prolific and cultured ex-pro took to the field and showed that while form is temporary, class is permanent.

The Lobby defence was able to keep the 43-year-old Liverpudlian at bay – just – for 40 minutes and went a goal up.

But Fowler, who scored more than 120 goals in two spells with Liverpool, rode some strong tackles and popped up just before half-time to give Labour a lead.

The Lobby team struck back in the second half with a second goal, but it turned out to be an injury-time consolation.