German carmaker Porsche has stopped manufacturing diesel models in the wake of parent company Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said that although Porsche never developed and produced diesel engines, its image has suffered from the scandal that erupted in 2015.

He said the company wants to concentrate on “what we can do particularly well,” citing high-performance petrol models, hybrids and from next year electric cars.

Mr Blume added: “That also means that there will be no more diesels from Porsche in the future.”

He said Porsche has not had any diesels in its range since February and the “test phase” has shown that many diesel drivers are prepared to switch to petrol or hybrid cars.