Futuristic British military technology that allows troops to scan urban environments with AI powered sensors has been tested on the streets of Montreal in Canada.

The sensors, which were loaded on planes above the city, were able to autonomously scan the environment for enemy advances and suspicious activity and beam the information back down to troops.

The sensors were put to the test in Canada as part of the Contested Urban Environment experiment (or CUE 18) alongside a whole host of experimental tech from a range of nations, including robotic exoskeleton suits to help soldiers with the burden of heavy loads, night vision and surveillance systems.

With current in-service technology, troops have to man live feeds from systems similar to CCTV cameras to monitor enemy movement during urban operations on complex city streets.

The new tech, developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and UK industry partners, takes that load off the soldier and reduces the risk of human error, as well as reducing troops in the operations room – freeing them up for other military activity.

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said: “This British system can act as autonomous eyes in the urban battlefield.

“This technology can scan streets for enemy movements so troops can be ready for combat with quicker, more reliable information on attackers hiding around the corner.

“Investing millions in advanced technology like this will give us the edge in future battles.

“It also puts us in a really strong position to benefit from similar projects run by our allies as we all strive for a more secure world.”

Over 150 government and industry scientists and more than 80 Canadian troops have been working in Montreal on the experiment for three weeks, culminating in a complex exercise on the streets and other locations around the city.

Two additional experiments are being planned for 2019 in the US and again 2020 in the UK.

Technology tested during this time could be available to military personnel by 2025.