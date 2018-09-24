The Labour Party features on many of the front pages on Monday as politics dominates the headlines.

The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who says he, Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson want Labour to be in power for 15 years.

He told the paper Mr Corbyn hopes to topple the Prime Minister before Christmas.

The i reports that Labour are ready to back a new Brexit vote, while the Metro describes the decision over whether to support a second referendum as “crunch time” for Mr Corbyn.

The Daily Express runs with the headline: “Outcry at Labour’s betrayal of Brexit”, and says the Labour leader faced a “furious backlash” after confirming he was ready to join calls for a re-run of the 2016 poll if delegates back the demand in a vote at the party’s conference.

The Daily Mail reports that Jewish Labour MP Luciana Berger was forced to rely on police protection as she attended an anti-Semitism rally in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that the PM is set to be told that the majority of the Cabinet now supports moving towards a Canada-style trade deal with the EU following the rejection of her Chequers plan.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is to propose that EU citizens be waved through the border for more than two years after a no-deal Brexit, The Times says.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that talks are under way to invite Germany’s president to the Cenotaph for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The Guardian says figures show less than a third of rape prosecutions against young men result in a conviction.

And the Financial Times leads on plans by Labour for every large British company to hand over 10% of its equity to workers within a decade.