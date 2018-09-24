The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing on Thursday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says he sexually assaulted her as a teenager, as a claim of sexual misconduct emerged from another woman.

The New Yorker magazine reported on Sunday night that Senate Democrats were investigating a second woman’s accusation of sexual misconduct by Mr Kavanaugh dating to the 1983-84 academic year, Mr Kavanaugh’s first at Yale University.

The New Yorker said 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez described the incident in an interview after being contacted by the magazine.

Ms Ramirez recalled that Mr Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, the magazine reported.

In a statement provided by the White House, Mr Kavanaugh said the event “did not happen” and that the allegation was “a smear, plain and simple”.

A White House spokeswoman added in a second statement that the allegation was “designed to tear down a good man”.

The magazine reported that Ms Ramirez was reluctant at first to speak publicly “partly because her memories contained gaps because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident”.

She also acknowledged reluctance “to characterise Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty”.

The magazine reports that after “six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections” to recall the incident.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The new information came hours after the Senate committee agreed to a date and time for a hearing after nearly a week of uncertainty over whether Ms Ford would appear to tell her story.

The agreement and the latest accusation set the stage for a dramatic showdown as Mr Kavanaugh and Ms Ford each tell their side of the story.

The developments could also determine the fate of Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which hangs on the votes of a handful of senators.

It had seemed assured before Ms Ford, a 51-year-old California college professor, went public a week ago with her allegation that Mr Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were in high school.

Mr Kavanaugh, 53, an appellate court judge, has denied Ms Ford’s allegation and said he wanted to testify as soon as possible to clear his name.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrangled with Ms Ford’s lawyers for the last week over the exact terms of her appearance.

She made several requests, some of which were accommodated — a Thursday hearing, three days later than originally scheduled, and a smaller hearing room with less press access to avoid a media circus, for example.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Grassley’s staff also agreed to let Ms Ford testify without Mr Kavanaugh in the room, for there to be only one camera in the room, “adequate” breaks and a high security presence.

The committee said it would not negotiate on other points, though, including Ms Ford’s desire for additional witnesses and a request to testify after, not before, Mr Kavanaugh.

“As with any witness who comes before the Senate, the Senate Judiciary Committee cannot hand over its constitutional duties to attorneys for outside witnesses,” Mike Davis, Mr Grassley’s top nominations counsel, wrote in an email exchange with Ms Ford’s lawyers obtained by The Associated Press.

“The committee determines which witnesses to call, how many witnesses to call, in what order to call them, and who will question them. These are non-negotiable.”

Ms Ford’s lawyers said it was still unclear who will ask questions, as Republicans were trying to hire an outside female counsel who could take over the questioning.

Democratic senators were expected to ask their own questions.

“We were told no decision has been made on this important issue, even though various senators have been dismissive of her account and should have to shoulder their responsibility to ask her questions,” the lawyers for Ford said in a statement.

As he builds a case for his innocence, Mr Kavanaugh plans to turn over to the committee calendars from the summer of 1982 that do not show a party consistent with Ms Ford’s description of the gathering in which she says he attacked her, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that it had examined the calendars and noted they list basketball games, movie outings, football workouts, college interviews, and a few parties with names of friends other than those identified by Ms Ford.

A person working on Kavanaugh’s confirmation confirmed the Times account to The Associated Press.

Democrats again called for the FBI to investigate Ms Ford’s claims, a request that was unlikely to be met as President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans have said it is unnecessary.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, sent a letter to Mr Trump on Sunday saying the FBI has more than enough time to investigate before Ms Ford and Mr Kavanaugh testify on Thursday.