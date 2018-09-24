A man arrested at Buckingham Palace on suspicion of possessing a Taser has been released by police.

The 38-year-old – a visitor to London from the Netherlands – was detained by security staff at the visitors’ entrance to the palace at about 12.45pm on Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, namely a Taser, and was taken into custody at a police station in central London.

The man was detained at the visitors’ entrance of Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scotland Yard confirmed the man was released without further action on Sunday evening as officers were satisfied that his possession of the device, which was low-powered and part of a keyring, was a genuine error on his part, and that he posed no threat.

A spokesman said: “Officers are reminding visitors to the United Kingdom to ensure that any items that they are carrying comply with legislation in the UK.

“This includes small knives and personal Taser-type devices, both of which may be considered offensive weapons or in breach of strict UK firearms laws.”