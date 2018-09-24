A 13-year-old-boy drove a stolen car at speeds of up to 100mph as he attempted to give police the slip, an officer said.
The boy was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf which was taken during a burglary in Shipley, near Bradford, Pc Benjamin Pearson said.
West Yorkshire Police officers pursued it at high speeds for about five miles before bringing it to a halt with spikes in the early hours of Monday morning.
Two arrests have been made.
Pc Pearson, a road traffic officer with the force, tweeted an image of the dark vehicle at 5.21am with the caption: “Stolen Golf from a burglary in Shipley, picked up in Keighley and pursued at 100mph to Bingley where it was stung.
“2 x males were arrested.
“Shocking to find the driver was only 13 years old!!”
