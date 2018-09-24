Ministers are considering whether to invite a German head of state to the Cenotaph for remembrance commemorations.

Talks are under way to invite Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeie to join veterans and royalty for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in London.

The information came to light after an aide was photographed entering Downing Street with a memo which outlined concerns that the invite could result in a negative reaction from veterans.

The memo, from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), read: “I am aware advice has previously been submitted to No 10 and a view taken that, on balance, German involvement should be focused to the Westminster Abbey service, given the Cenotaph is about remembering those affected by all wars/conflicts rather than just WW1.

“I would welcome a fresh look at this, especially an assessment of the potential concerns from veterans associations and the risk of negative Press coverage.”

Ex-Army commander Colonel Richard Kemp, speaking to the Sun, said: “This requires careful consideration. The Cenotaph is a sacred place.”

However Tory MP Bob Stewart, who is a retired colonel and was British commander of the United Nations forces in Bosnia between 1992 and 1993, welcomed the move.

Mr Stewart, speaking to the Press Association, said: “Young German men died the same as young British men, they all fought for their country.

“I welcome this, it is right that we commemorate all those young people who died in war.”

The Royal British Legion added: “This is an especially poignant year as we mark the end of the First World War Centenary.

“As a champion of Remembrance, The Royal British Legion promotes the message of reconciliation after conflict and hope for a peaceful future, and we encourage the nation to embrace these core principles.”

A DCMS spokesman stated that announcements about attendance would be made “in due course”.

They said: “Remembrance Sunday this year coincides with the centenary of the First World War Armistice.

“The Government is considering international representation in London on that day to reflect both its importance and the global nature of the conflict.

“Announcements about attendance will be made in due course.”