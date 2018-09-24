A pensioner who died after his car crashed into a tree in Perthshire has been named by police.

Andrew Bett from Glenfarg was on the B996 Bein Inn to Glenfarg road when the accident happened at around 4pm on Friday.

Paramedics treated the 80-year-old, known as Andy, at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He later died from his injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends who are understandably upset by their sudden loss and have said that he will be greatly missed.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.