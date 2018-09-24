A man found seriously injured in a North Lanarkshire street had wounds consistent with having been assaulted and struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Officers were called to Caledonian Avenue in Bellshill at around 12.45am on Monday and discovered the 26-year-old.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital by ambulance where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple said: “The victim was discovered lying seriously injured on the ground and from our enquiries so far, it appears that he may have been assaulted and struck by a vehicle.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Caledonian Avenue in the early hours of this morning and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed any vehicles driving erratically, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101, quoting incident number 0096 of Monday 24 September 2018. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”