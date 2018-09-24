An inquest into the death of disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has been adjourned until a date to be fixed.

Cambridgeshire’s assistant coroner Simon Milburn said that a hearing, originally listed at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday, will not proceed until a later date.

The date of the next hearing will be set administratively.

HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire (Chris Radburn/PA)

Clifford, 74, collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for sex offences.

He died of heart failure at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10 2017.