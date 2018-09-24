Police have named the man murdered in north London over the weekend, and confirmed that four men have been arrested – including one minor – over the incident.

Elyon Poku, 20, from Stamford Hill, north London, died after being stabbed at a party in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation on Sunday. A 28-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

UPDATE: Detectives make four arrests and name victim who was fatally stabbed in Stamford Hill. The appeal for information and witnesses to come forward continues https://t.co/qmpLKRbUQT pic.twitter.com/s11R7zY04S — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 24, 2018

On Monday, a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old male youth were both arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to reports of a fight at a flat in Wilderton Road, Stamford Hill, at 12:50am on Saturday.

Officers found Mr Poku and another 17-year-old male suffering from stab wounds, and a 24-year-old man with a head injury.

All three were taken to hospital, and Mr Poku was pronounced dead at 4:30am.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are keen to hear from the estimated 200 people at the party.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Packer, leading the investigation, said: “We have been working hard this weekend to find out what happened at the party and the events that led to Elyon’s murder in the early hours of Saturday.

“We have arrested four men, but we still need the public’s help.

“We believe there were more than 200 young people at the party which began on Friday evening and we need to speak to everyone who was there.

“Even if you didn’t witness the assaults, you may have some information that can help us determine how Elyon tragically lost his life.”

People are being urged to contact the Metropolitan Police with any information, quoting CAD 297Sep22, or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.