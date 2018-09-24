Talks aimed at averting a strike on the London Underground line serving Heathrow airport will continue on Tuesday, with time running out to reach a deal.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the Piccadilly line are set to walk out for 48 hours from noon on Wednesday and for five hours from 8.30pm on Friday in a row over industrial relations.

Talks were held at the conciliation service Acas on Monday but the union said Transport for London had brought nothing new to the negotiations.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “We are disappointed that LU have brought nothing new to the table today and the talks will convene again in the morning.

“This dispute is about a comprehensive breakdown in industrial relations over a series of long-running unresolved grievances‎ including the abuse of procedures and and failure to implement key safety and operational improvements agreed in the past with the union.

“RMT will be attending the talks again tomorrow morning looking for serious progress.

“Our arrangements for the strike action starting Wednesday are‎ all in place and the ball remains firmly in London Underground’s court.”

A Piccadilly Line train arriving at Terminal 5, Heathrow (BAA/PA)

TfL warned there will be little or no service if the strike goes ahead, including the Night Tube on Friday.

Nigel Holness of TfL said: “We will provide customers with the latest information in order to help them plan their journeys during this possible strike action.

“We have met with the RMT leadership to identify areas where we can work together to resolve this dispute.

“I urge them to continue to work constructively with us so that Londoners aren’t subjected to disruption across several days.”